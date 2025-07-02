Commentary: Xiaomi made a cheap Ferrari EV. Who needs luxury carmakers?

BERLIN: Watching the launch last week of Xiaomi’s luxury electric sport utility vehicle, the YU7, stirred up two strong emotions: wonder at its impressive technology, and deep foreboding for the future of Western automakers.

The YU7 is the complete package – a stylish and tech-laden SUV with up to 835km of driving range, all for an affordable price. The entry-level version costs just 253,500 yuan (US$35,400).

Xiaomi scores few points for design originality – the YU7 looks like a cross between a Ferrari Purosangue and a McLaren, while its first model, the sporty SU7 sedan, bears a striking resemblance to the Porsche Taycan. Even so, these are astonishing achievements for a smartphone company that entered the automotive industry just four years ago. I was not in the least surprised the YU7 received almost 300,000 orders within one hour.

While the YU7 directly competes with Tesla’s Model Y in China and isn’t available in the United States or Europe for now, Western premium and luxury automakers with far higher sticker prices should fear the increasingly sophisticated EVs China is churning out.