Commentary: BYD’s 5-minute charge - is time running out for electric vehicle rivals?

HONG KONG: For the second time in weeks, BYD, the Chinese rival to Tesla backed by Warren Buffett, has rocked the global auto sector.

On Monday (Mar 17), Wang Chuanfu, the Shenzhen-based group’s billionaire founder, unveiled a new charging system that could add about 470km in range to BYD’s batteries in just five minutes.

The release of the so-called Super e-Platform has thrust BYD to the front of an industry-wide race to develop battery cells for electric vehicles that will make refuelling electric vehicles (EVs) as fast as filling up cars with petrol or diesel. It follows the February announcement of its “God’s Eye” advanced driver-assistance system being made available on all its models for free.

WHAT IS THE NEW ADVANCE?

According to BYD, the platform has charging power of 1,000 kilowatts and takes up to 1,000 amps. This means it can charge batteries at a rate of about 2km per second and add 400km in range in five minutes.