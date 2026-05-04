Australia and Japan sign agreements on energy and critical minerals

SYDNEY: Australia and Japan agreed on Monday (May 4) to deepen cooperation on energy and critical minerals, as Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met her Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese during a three-day visit to the country.

After signing a landmark defence deal last month, the two nations agreed to strengthen energy, food and critical minerals supply chains.

"Australia and Japan are taking action to protect our economies from future economic shocks and uncertainty," Albanese said in a statement.

"By working together, we will achieve more secure and resilient supply chains that will benefit Australian and Japanese businesses and consumers now and into the future."