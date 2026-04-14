IMF cuts growth outlook, warns of potential global recession if Iran war worsens

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund cut its growth outlook on Tuesday (Apr 14) due to Iran war-driven energy price spikes and supply disruptions and warned that the global economy would teeter on the brink of recession if the conflict worsens and oil stays above US$100 per barrel through 2027.

With massive uncertainty over the Middle East conflict gripping finance officials gathering for IMF and World Bank spring meetings in Washington, the IMF presented three growth scenarios: weaker, worse and severe, depending on how the war unfolds.

The World Economic Outlook's most optimistic "reference scenario" assumes a short-lived Iran war and forecasts 3.1 per cent real GDP growth for 2026, down 0.2 percentage point from its previous forecast in January. Under this scenario, oil prices average US$82 per barrel for all of 2026, a decline from recent levels of around US$100 for the Brent benchmark futures price.

Without the violence in the Middle East, the IMF said it would have upgraded its growth outlook by 0.1 percentage point to 3.4 per cent, due to a continued technology investment boom, lower interest rates, less-severe US tariffs and fiscal support in some countries.

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But the war has created a far bigger risk to the global economy than President Donald Trump's initial wave of steep tariffs did a year ago, IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told Reuters in an interview.

"What's happening in the Gulf is potentially much, much larger, and that's what our scenarios are kind of documenting," he said.

Under an "adverse scenario" of a longer conflict that keeps oil prices around US$100 per barrel this year and US$75 in 2027, the IMF predicts global GDP growth would fall to 2.5 per cent this year. The IMF in January had forecast that oil would decline to about US$62 in 2026.

And the IMF's worst-case "severe scenario" assumes an extended and deepening conflict and much higher oil prices that prompt major financial market dislocations and tighter financial conditions, slashing global growth to 2.0 per cent.

"This would mean a close call for a global recession," the IMF said, adding that growth has been below that level only four times since 1980 - with the last two severe recessions in 2009, following the financial crisis, and in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic raged.