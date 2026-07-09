Cathay Pacific flight intercepted by Hungarian NATO fighter jets, airline says safety was never compromised
Flight CX257 from Hong Kong to London experienced a “temporary loss of communication” with local air traffic control over Romanian airspace on Jul 4.
HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s Civil Aviation Department (CAD) has expressed “serious concern” over a recent incident involving a London-bound Cathay Pacific flight that was intercepted by a pair of Hungarian NATO fighter jets after briefly losing contact with air traffic control over Romanian airspace.
In emailed responses to Hong Kong media outlets, Cathay Pacific confirmed that Flight CX257 from Hong Kong to London experienced a “temporary loss of communication” with local air traffic control on Jul 4.
There was a “subsequent interception by the authorities in accordance with internationally recognised protocols,” the airline said.
Communication was eventually restored, and the flight continued to London’s Heathrow Airport “as planned”.
“The flight adhered to its authorised routing at all times, and at no point was the safety of the aircraft or those on board compromised,” Cathay added.
“The crew reported the occurrence immediately, and it remains under investigation at this time.”
CAD confirmed that the airline had reported the incident.
“CAD expressed serious concern about the incident and has followed up with the airline in accordance with established protocols,” the department told the South China Morning Post (SCMP) - adding that it has requested Cathay Pacific to submit a report within a week.
CNA has reached out to Cathay Pacific to ask whether it has filed an official report.
The incident came to light when Hungarian Minister of Defence Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi shared on Facebook on Jul 4 that a pair of fighter jets were scrambled under NATO’s quick reaction alert - after “an A350 aircraft registered in China, operating a Hong Kong to London flight, failed to establish contact with Romanian civilian air traffic control while still in Romanian airspace”.
Two fighter jets took off from base in Kecskemet city, around 86km southeast of the Hungarian capital Budapest at 1.51pm.
Fighter pilots “visually signalled” to the passenger plane, Ruszin-Szendi said.
“Following this, the aircraft established communication with air traffic control,” he said.
NATO’s quick reaction alert system is maintained all year round to intercept unauthorised, unidentified, or distressed aircraft approaching European airspace.
Both Romania and Hungary are members of NATO, which consists of 32 member states, including the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada.