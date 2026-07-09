Cathay Pacific flight intercepted by Hungarian NATO fighter jets, airline says safety was never compromised

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s Civil Aviation Department (CAD) has expressed “serious concern” over a recent incident involving a London-bound Cathay Pacific flight that was intercepted by a pair of Hungarian NATO fighter jets after briefly losing contact with air traffic control over Romanian airspace.

In emailed responses to Hong Kong media outlets, Cathay Pacific confirmed that Flight CX257 from Hong Kong to London experienced a “temporary loss of communication” with local air traffic control on Jul 4.

There was a “subsequent interception by the authorities in accordance with internationally recognised protocols,” the airline said.

Communication was eventually restored, and the flight continued to London’s Heathrow Airport “as planned”.

“The flight adhered to its authorised routing at all times, and at no point was the safety of the aircraft or those on board compromised,” Cathay added.

“The crew reported the occurrence immediately, and it remains under investigation at this time.”

CAD confirmed that the airline had reported the incident.