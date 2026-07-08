Trump berates NATO, praises Erdogan as summit starts

ANKARA: US President Donald Trump praised his "chemistry" with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan as he arrived in Ankara for a NATO summit on Tuesday (Jul 7), while hitting out at European allies for their response to his war in Iran.

Trump was greeted personally by Erdogan on the tarmac as he descended from Air Force One, before being escorted through the empty streets of the Turkish capital by a guard of riders on white horses.

The summit comes at a fraught time for the 77-year-old transatlantic alliance, as Trump has lashed out at allies and Washington steps back from Europe.

"I was very disappointed with NATO," Trump said, sitting next to Erdogan at the Turkish leader's vast presidential palace.

"Frankly, if it (the summit) weren't held in Türkiye, where my friend happens to be a very strong leader, a very strong person, it's possible that I wouldn't have attended."

NATO officials are hoping Trump's strong relationship with the Turkish leader could help ease tensions caused by the Iran war.

"It's a chemistry that works between us," Trump said.

In a potentially major boost for Erdogan, Trump said Washington would consider selling F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye, after booting it out of the programme in 2019 over Ankara's purchase of a Russian system.

Türkiye has long sought to resolve the question of its readmittance to the F35 programme and the lifting of US sanctions that have soured ties and hampered Turkish defence projects - and has looked to Trump's visit to break the deadlock.

"Mr Trump has also personally given us his word on this matter," Erdogan said.