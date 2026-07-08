Iran target US military sites in Kuwait, Bahrain after earlier American strikes

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday (Jul 8) that they targeted 85 United States military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait, in response to the US' "ceasefire violation".

The US launched strikes on Iran a day earlier, after three commercial vessels were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command said the military hit over 80 targets during its latest strikes on Iran.

The "powerful" strikes were in response to Iranian attacks on ships transiting the vital waterway and would "impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping", it said.

The Kuwaiti army said on X it was responding to missile and drone attacks, without saying where they were coming from.

Air sirens were activated in Bahrain, its interior ministry said, urging residents to head to the nearest safe place.