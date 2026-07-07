Commentary: US-Iran truce is all pause and no progress

BIRMINGHAM: It is becoming increasingly hard to take the prospects of a long-term deal to end their war seriously now that the United States and Iran are back to holding indirect talks.

They concluded a round of meetings through Qatari and Pakistani mediators on Jul 1, just days after agreeing to stop tit-for-tat strikes that had continued despite a ceasefire being in place.

After US President Donald Trump dispatched his son-in-law Jared Kushner and long-time real estate business partner Steve Witkoff to the Qatari capital of Doha in expectation of high-level talks, Iran said it would not meet them.

This does not mean that the already fragile ceasefire is doomed to collapse imminently. But it raises serious questions about whether the 60-day window that the US and Iran agreed to hammer out a permanent settlement is still realistic – if it ever was.

With just over 40 days left, Iran’s refusal to engage directly with the top US negotiators certainly does not bode well. The next round of talks, to come after the late Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s funeral, will also be indirect.