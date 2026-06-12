Rare protests erupt in China after dog abuse videos spark online anger

CHONGQING: An alleged animal abuse case in China’s southwestern city of Chongqing has sparked rare public protests over the past week, fuelling online outrage and renewed calls for stronger animal protection laws.

A 39-year-old man surnamed Li has been accused of abusing dogs under his care.

Allegations surfaced after videos circulated on Chinese social media sites, purportedly showing a man abusing dogs on a balcony at night.

Animal welfare volunteers later confronted the man at his apartment complex and reported finding a severely injured puppy in a corridor outside his unit.

In a statement released on Wednesday (Jun 10), local authorities said three puppies belonging to Li had been transferred to a pet hospital and animal shelter for treatment.

Li has since been taken into custody and police have opened investigations against him.

Videos and photographs that were later removed from Chinese social media platforms appeared to show confrontations between protesters and police officers outside Li’s residential complex in Jiangbei district - with some demonstrators being escorted away.

Many Chinese netizens subsequently reposted footage on overseas social media platforms like Facebook and Threads on Instagram to raise awareness about the case.