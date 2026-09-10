Chinese auto supplier compensates 107 graduates fired barely a month into jobs, punishes managers

JIANGSU: A leading Chinese automotive lighting manufacturer has apologised and punished four managers after firing 107 fresh graduates just over a month into their jobs, in a case that has struck a nerve in China amid a difficult job market for youths.

Jiangsu-based Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems hired 372 fresh university graduates this year, but decided in July to reassign or cut some of them after assessing its business prospects.

Its human resources department began talks with 140 of the new hires in early August. Thirty-three kept their original positions, while the other 107 had their contracts terminated.

Of those dismissed, 75 held bachelor’s degrees and 32 had master’s degrees. Sixty worked in production and manufacturing, 39 in research and development, and eight in other roles including control and project engineering.

The case quickly drew widespread attention and backlash.

Leaked audio recordings suggested the affected employees were given a choice between resigning with half a month’s salary as compensation or being reassigned to lower-paid frontline factory jobs, state-run news outlet China Daily reported.

A fresh graduate who left the company told local outlet The Beijing News on Aug 26 that the company did not offer any room for negotiation when handling their termination.

"There was no negotiation, no communication, and no compromise throughout the entire process,” the unnamed graduate said.

Local authorities said on Aug 25 that their investigation found that Xingyu had “conducted consultations in a simplistic and blunt manner”.