China bans dual-use items exports to seven European entities over Taiwan arms sales

BEIJING: China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday (Apr 24) it was banning exports of dual-use items to seven European entities over arms sales to Taiwan, placing them immediately on its export control list, in a rare case of Europe-targeted, Taiwan-related sanctions.

Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, gets most of its weapons from the US.

Europe has not sold any big-ticket items, like fighter jets, to Taipei for some three decades, fearful of raising the ire of Beijing.

The entities, including German defence electronics firm Hensoldt and Belgian-based defence and sporting arms manufacturer FN Browning, have participated in arms sales to Taiwan or "colluded with Taiwan", a commerce ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

There was no immediate comment from Taiwan's government, the European Union or FN Browning.

"We are currently verifying the facts and will assess the situation in due course," Hensoldt told Reuters.