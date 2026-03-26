China’s top legislator promotes ‘Asian security model’, positions Beijing as global growth driver

BOAO, Hainan: China’s top legislator Zhao Leji has called for an “Asian security model” based on dialogue and non-interference amid a fraught geopolitical landscape, while casting Beijing as a steady driver of global growth focused on improving livelihoods at home and abroad.

“We should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, adhere to non-interference in internal affairs, and resolve differences through peaceful means … to build an Asian security model based on dialogue and consultation,” Zhao said on Thursday (Mar 26) in a keynote address at the Boao Forum for Asia in China’s tropical Hainan province.

Positioning Asia as a key pillar of stability, Zhao, who is the chairman of the standing committee of China’s National People’s Congress, called on countries in the region to deepen integration and maintain stable supply chains.

“Asian countries have forged a path of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, creating an ‘Asian miracle’,” he said in a speech that lasted around 15 minutes.

At the same time, Zhao pushed back against what he described as power politics and bullying, urging countries to reject bloc confrontation and deepen cooperation.

While no country was named, his comments come amid the United States’ increasingly unilateral approach under President Donald Trump, including the use of tariffs.

Washington also recently carried out a military operation in Venezuela, seizing its leader, and is currently embroiled in an escalating conflict with Iran.

“We should uphold true multilateralism … and work towards a more just and equitable global governance system,” Zhao said, echoing remarks made by other senior Chinese officials in recent months.