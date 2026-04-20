High-tech push at Canton Fair highlights China’s changing export strategy

GUANGZHOU, Guangdong: Robots here, there and everywhere.

At the biannual Canton Fair in Guangzhou, China’s largest and longest-running trade show is showcasing a decisive shift towards high-tech innovation – a far cry from its past image as a hub for low-cost goods.

More than 32,000 companies are exhibiting this year, with around 30 per cent focused on high-tech or specialised sectors.

Homegrown products on display range from robotics and artificial intelligence to renewable energy solutions, reflecting Beijing’s push to drive its next phase of growth through innovation.

Buyers from across the globe are taking note of the transformation.

“China nowadays is producing all the technology,” said Akio Kodama, a buyer from Chile who is exploring the use of drones in agriculture, construction and connectivity.

Umar Gafurov, a buyer from Uzbekistan, said he is particularly interested in AI-powered teaching tools.

“AI can help teach the young to learn languages like English and Chinese. The younger generations want to improve, they want to know more about what’s happening in the world,” he told CNA.