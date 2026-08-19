Crossing a ‘red’ line? Chinese comedy star investigated over altered song lyrics

WUHAN: Prominent Chinese comedian Guo Degang has come under investigation after improvising new lyrics to a well-known revolutionary song, with a complaint accusing him of violating “social order and good customs”.

The incident spotlights the fine line performers in China must navigate between creative licence and political sensitivities, amid Beijing’s continued emphasis on ideological discipline.

Guo changed the lyrics of Playing My Beloved Pipa during a Peking opera adaptation of Ji Gong, a legendary Chinese Buddhist monk and folk hero, held in Wuhan on Jul 24, reported Shanghai-based news outlet The Paper. Guo starred as Ji Gong in the production.

Playing My Beloved Pipa was featured in the 1956 film Railway Guerrilla - a well-known revolutionary classic depicting a group of railway workers and farmers who form a guerrilla force to fight invading imperial Japanese forces.

It was among the 100 songs chosen by the Communist Party in 2019 to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

The original lyrics are: “The sun is about to set in the west; all is quiet on Weishan lake.” However, Guo changed the lyrics to “all is quiet in the Forbidden City … I am Buddha … mummy mummy please,” The Paper reported.

An unidentified audience member submitted a complaint to Wuhan’s culture and tourism bureau on Aug 3, accusing Guo of distorting a “classic red song” and “violating public order and good customs”.

In its reply on Aug 11, the bureau said the specific segment Guo had performed “was not reflected in the materials filed for record”.