Dengue danger: China’s Guangzhou on alert as infection surge sparks concerns

Health authorities in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou are sounding the alarm over a surge in domestic dengue fever cases, calling for residents to be alert and do their part in curbing the spread of the mosquito-borne disease.

Dengue cases jumped 73 per cent last week, compared to 252 cases reported the week before, said the Guangzhou Center for Disease Control and Prevention in an Oct 16 report. Of the 437 dengue cases recorded, 360 were local residents and the rest imported.

Cases have been reported in all 11 districts of Guangzhou, which has a total population of more than 17 million. While no dengue-related deaths have been reported so far in the city, the disease can be fatal and lead to long-term health complications, as doctors and medical experts often note.

In the wider Guangdong province, dengue numbers have been rising steadily over the past two months. Between Sep 30 and Oct 6, 1,770 cases were recorded - an increase of 500 compared to all of August, authorities said.

The infection surge has sparked concern among Chinese netizens, some describing the city as the epicentre of the outbreak in Guangdong province.

“The numbers are growing in Guangzhou. It’s very concerning,” commented one user on the popular microblogging platform Weibo in response to a local news article.

“No deaths (yet) but dengue fever is no joke. The high fever can kill you and the pain you feel in your bones can be unbearable,” the person cautioned.