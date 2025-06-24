China issues alert to citizens in Qatar after Iran strikes US base
The Chinese embassy in Qatar has urged citizens to stay vigilant and reduce non-essential outings.
DOHA: China’s embassy in Doha has urged its citizens to remain “highly vigilant” and adopt additional security precautions, following Iran’s missile attack on an American air base in Qatar on Monday (Jun 23).
“In view of the current security situation, the Chinese Embassy in Qatar once again reminds Chinese citizens in Qatar to remain highly vigilant and pay close attention to security risks,” the embassy said in an advisory issued on Monday evening.
Individuals are also advised to reduce “unnecessary outings”, and avoid visiting sensitive areas like the Al Udeid Air Base to ensure personal safety.
Iran threatened to retaliate against US forces after American bombers dropped 30,000-pound bunker-busters on Iranian underground nuclear facilities over the weekend.
On Monday, it launched a missile attack on Al Udeid Air Base, located 30km southwest of Doha, which serves as a major regional hub for US military forces and hosts thousands of personnel.
The attack risks widening a conflict that began on Jun 13 with an Israeli strike on Iran targeting its nuclear programme and ballistic missiles.
Responding to questions by Chinese state media reporters during a daily press conference on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said “3,125 Chinese nationals have been evacuated from Iran safely”.
More than 500 Chinese nationals have also been evacuated from Israel, he added.
“As the Chinese nationals who are willing to leave Iran have all been safely evacuated, the large-scale and well-ordered evacuation of Chinese personnel in Iran has been completed by the Chinese government,” said Guo.
Chinese diplomatic officials would remain behind in Iran and Israel to assist remaining Chinese nationals.
Guo added that China has made its position on the US attacks very clear and also highlighted a draft resolution proposed jointly by China, Russia and Pakistan to the UN Security Council - calling for an “immediate and unconditional ceasefire, protection of civilians, respect for international law, and engagement in dialogue and negotiation”.
China stands ready to “enhance communication and coordination with various parties, pool efforts together and uphold justice and play a constructive role for restoring peace in the Middle East”, Guo said.
“(We) urge parties to the conflict to prevent the situation from spiralling up, make sure the fighting will not spill over, and return to the track of political settlement,” he added.