Smart glasses off, please: China cracks down on high-tech cheating ahead of gaokao

BEIJING: Students in several Chinese provinces will have their spectacles checked before sitting for China’s national college entrance examination this year, as authorities tighten scrutiny of smart glasses amid concerns over high-tech cheating.

The Ministry of Education, together with several provincial authorities, has issued a series of reminders and rules ahead of the high-stakes exam, known as gaokao, which begins on Sunday (Jun 7).

Close to 13 million candidates have registered to sit for the gaokao this year. The test is widely seen as pivotal in shaping students’ educational and career prospects.

In Guangdong, education authorities said on Tuesday that candidates wearing or carrying glasses must remove them for inspection before entering examination rooms.

Shanghai has issued similar guidance. Students who wear prescription glasses have been urged to cooperate with invigilators during pre-examination checks, state-owned China Daily reported.

Authorities in Inner Mongolia have instructed students who normally wear smart glasses to switch to conventional prescription glasses before sitting for the gaokao, China Daily reported. Hebei and Guizhou have introduced similar requirements.