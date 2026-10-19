No easy gig: China's push to better protect platform workers faces hurdles

SHENZHEN: When ride-hailing driver Chen scratched her car, she decided to take the day off to get it repaired rather than risk driving in a poor state of mind.

But for the 43-year-old, staying off the road comes at a cost.

"When we rest, we don't earn," said Chen, who asked to be identified only by her surname.

She typically works at least 12 hours a day as a driver for Chinese ride-hailing platform Didi in Shenzhen, taking home around 10,000 yuan (US$1,400) a month after expenses.

Chen drives her own car, covering costs such as charging and insurance. While she can choose when to work, much of her time is spent waiting for passengers.

"You can't make money working just eight hours,” she told CNA.

China is now looking to ease some of these pressures.

On Oct 8, authorities released draft rules covering pay, rest and other protections for ride-hailing drivers, delivery riders and other platform workers - part of an estimated 84 million people in what Beijing calls "new forms of employment".

The proposals mark a step forward in strengthening protections for gig workers, but analysts say financial pressures, differences in working arrangements and enforcement challenges could limit their impact.