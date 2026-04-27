They come with tools and wait to be chosen. Inside one of China’s ‘gig stations’

SHANGHAI: Before dawn in Xinqiao, a town on Shanghai’s southwestern fringe, hundreds of people gather outside a nondescript building, pressing against metal railings.

Mostly in their 50s and 60s, they stand shoulder to shoulder in the dark, lit by harsh fluorescent lights from the entrance and the dim orange glow of nearby street lamps.

Many of the men grip wooden-handled shovels and spades. The women mostly carry tote bags with cleaning supplies and rags. Some wear yellow hard helmets.

All have brought their own tools.

Above the entrance, a large sign on the building’s facade identifies the site as a “gig station”, or “ling gong yi zhan” in Chinese.