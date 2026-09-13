China’s durian dream: Can Hainan nurture a homegrown industry for the king of fruits?

For Youqi Agricultural Company, the firm is focused on quality rather than competing on volume or price.

“We are differentiating ourselves. We only target the high-end segment,” said Zhang, the deputy general manager.

“It’s not that our prices are higher. Our quality is higher.”

Hainan also has an advantage that Southeast Asian exporters cannot easily replicate, Zhang said - proximity to Chinese consumers.

With shorter journeys to market, Chinese growers can leave durians on trees longer before harvesting them.

A durian picked in the morning could be on a consumer’s table that same afternoon, he said.

“That is a very big advantage for high-quality durian,” Zhang said.

At the same time, lower-grade fruit can be processed into products such as durian candy and freeze-dried durian, Zhang added.