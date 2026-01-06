Musang King durian prices to stay at 10-year low for about 2 more weeks, say sellers
A bumper harvest of the premium variety in Malaysia has driven prices down to as low as S$8 per kilogram.
SINGAPORE: Durian sellers in Singapore are offering the premium Musang King variety for as low as S$8 (US$6.20) per kilogram, amid a bumper harvest in Malaysia that has driven prices down to their lowest in a decade.
Currently, consumers are paying at least half the price for Musang King – also known as Mao Shan Wang – durians compared to last year.
The popular cultivar is prized for its bittersweet taste and creamy flesh.
But sellers said these cheaper prices will not last much longer, as supply is set to fall at the end of the durian season.
“Most probably, I think, can last for another two weeks’ time. When the supply is low, I think the price will definitely increase, maybe by around 20 to 30 per cent,” said Mr Alvin Teo, owner of Durian 36 in Geylang.
DEMAND REMAINS HIGH
To meet the surge in demand, Mr Teo is importing 20 per cent more Musang King durians compared to 2024 – or about 700kg to 800kg daily.
Online delivery sales have also jumped by 50 per cent during this season, he added.
At Famous Durian stall in Yishun, owner Anthony Gan said he has never seen prices fall this low in his 10 years of selling Mao Shan Wang.
The sharp drop comes as farms across Malaysia record significantly higher yields this season, pushing prices down across the supply chain.
“Compared to the previous season, it’s about S$8 cheaper per kilogram. For those that don’t sell as a whole, I usually pack them into boxes the next day and sell them at a discounted price,” Mr Gan noted.
Even with the oversupply, demand has remained strong.
Mr Gan said that his sales of Musang King have increased by 30 per cent compared with last year, as more customers take advantage of promotions such as buy-five-get-one-free offers.
Similarly, Durian SG Prime in Geylang is taking steps to ensure its stock does not go to waste.
The store imports about 250kg of Musang King durians daily – more than twice of other varieties – and currently sells around 90 per cent of its supply.
Co-founder Sean Yap said the remaining fruit is repurposed into boxed sets or processed into other products.
“The (remaining) 10 per cent, we'll use it in boxes, as you see the S$2 ones. Others that still can be used (will be turned into) puree, and soon we'll have a durian cafe over here … to sell durian puffs, durian chendol, all these things.”
Mr Yap added that the S$2 durian boxes have been especially popular with migrant workers, who typically avoid the fruit because of its high price.
Other sellers are also slashing prices on popular varieties like Red Prawn, or Hong Xia, to draw in customers.
But they noted that while Mao Shan Wang prices have fallen sharply, other durian varieties like D24 have not seen the same impact.
“The supply is not much. So yes, we are selling at S$8, S$5 per piece,” said Durian 36’s Mr Yeo.