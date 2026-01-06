Musang King durian prices to stay at 10-year low for about 2 more weeks, say sellers

SINGAPORE: Durian sellers in Singapore are offering the premium Musang King variety for as low as S$8 (US$6.20) per kilogram, amid a bumper harvest in Malaysia that has driven prices down to their lowest in a decade.

Currently, consumers are paying at least half the price for Musang King – also known as Mao Shan Wang – durians compared to last year.

The popular cultivar is prized for its bittersweet taste and creamy flesh.

But sellers said these cheaper prices will not last much longer, as supply is set to fall at the end of the durian season.

“Most probably, I think, can last for another two weeks’ time. When the supply is low, I think the price will definitely increase, maybe by around 20 to 30 per cent,” said Mr Alvin Teo, owner of Durian 36 in Geylang.