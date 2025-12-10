‘Tramples on democracy’: Beijing slams Taiwan’s year-long Xiaohongshu ban

BEIJING: China has hit back at Taiwan’s move to block access to Chinese lifestyle app Xiaohongshu for a year, accusing the island’s government of hurting democracy and depriving Taiwanese of their right to information.

The criticism from Beijing comes as the suspension sparks backlash on the self-ruled island, where the Instagram-like platform has more than 3 million users.

At a press conference on Wednesday (Dec 10), China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokesman Chen Binhua said Xiaohongshu is “deeply loved” by Taiwanese, especially younger users, for its community and content.

Many use it to “understand the real situation on the mainland” and interact with mainland Chinese users, he added.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

“This has made the ‘information cocoon’ created by the DPP (Democratic Progressive Party) authorities, as well as the slander against the mainland, fail completely,” said Chen.

Chen also rejected Taipei’s justification that the ban on the Chinese lifestyle app was needed to curb online fraud.

When announcing the ban on Dec 4, Taiwan’s Criminal Investigation Bureau said authorities found 1,706 cases of fraud since 2024, with financial losses exceeding NT$247 million (US$7.9 million).

The statement did not say when the order would come into effect, but the South China Morning Post (SCMP) has reported that users in Taiwan flagged on Dec 8 that the app’s pages began failing to load.

At Wednesday’s press conference, Chen said Facebook was involved in nearly 60,000 fraud cases in Taiwan last year and more than 30,000 cases this year - far exceeding the number of cases the DPP has linked to Xiaohongshu.

“What the DPP authorities deem ‘anti-fraud’ is actually ‘anti-democracy’,” said Chen.