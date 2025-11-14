China hosts Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn on historic visit

BEIJING: Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday (Nov 14) rolled out the red carpet for the first Thai monarch to visit China since ties were established 50 years ago, as Beijing seized the chance to portray itself as a benevolent neighbour and reliable economic partner.

The arrival of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida and a visit earlier this week by Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia have been depicted by Chinese media as the outcome of friendly coexistence and a signal to other nations that China is a reliable partner, in stark contrast to the economic unease set off by United States President Donald Trump and his sharp tariff hikes this year.

Vajiralongkorn arrived in Beijing on Thursday afternoon, beginning his five-day visit to the country until Nov 17.

He met with Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, at the Great Hall of the People in the heart of the Chinese capital on Friday.

STRENGTHENING STRATEGIC COORDINATION

People’s Daily, the newspaper of China’s Communist Party, quoted Xi as saying that Vajiralongkorn’s visit to China reflects the “great importance” the Thai king attaches to bilateral relations.

Xi expressed condolences over the recent death of Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit, saying that the Thai royal family has deep ties with China and has made important contributions to promoting friendship between the two countries.

The Chinese supremo said China is willing to strengthen strategic coordination with Thailand and steadily promote cooperation on major projects such as the China-Thailand Railway.

China is also willing to expand cooperation in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, digital economy, and aerospace, Xi said as quoted by People’s Daily.

The Chinese president further said China is willing to actively support the Thai royal family’s public welfare projects and strengthen the exchange of experience in poverty alleviation, and help Thailand improve people's livelihoods.