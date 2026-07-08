Death toll from landslide in northwest China rises to 21

BEIJING: The death toll from a landslide in China's northwestern Gansu province rose to 21 a day after it buried 33 people, state media reported on Wednesday (Jul 8).

Rescue teams had rushed to the site of the landslide, which occurred at around 6.56am on Tuesday at Rencang village in Dangchang County, state news agency Xinhua said.

"Search and rescue operations at the site of the landslide in Dangchang County have concluded; the landslide resulted in 21 fatalities," Xinhua said on Wednesday, citing local authorities.

Authorities have set aside 30 million yuan (US$4.4 million) in reconstruction funds following the landslide.

Natural disasters are common across China, particularly in the summer when some regions experience intense rainfall while others bake in scorching heat.

Tuesday's landslide occurred as intense storms and rains in southern and central China killed around 17 people and injured hundreds of others.

Thunderstorms battered parts of Hubei province’s eastern region on Monday night, affecting 14,600 people, Xinhua reported.

More than 330 people were injured, and one person remained missing, the agency said, adding that over 20 houses collapsed and 4,800 others were damaged.