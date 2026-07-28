Beyond flying taxis: China’s low-altitude economy targets practical uses, including emergency response

AIR TAXI REALITY

The two-seat EH216-S aircraft flies without a pilot or onboard controls, and has a stated range of up to 30km on a single charge.

EHang is significantly ahead of most Chinese rivals in gaining regulatory approval. Chinese authorities have approved the EH216-S design, its manufacturing process and aircraft produced for operation.

Two operators have also received the approvals needed to launch paid passenger services at authorised sites.

But even the company says widespread adoption will take time.

“Within three years, some cities could first introduce demonstration services, with perhaps three (to) around 10 fixed flight routes,” said EHang's vice-president He Tianxing.

Many exhibitors are already looking beyond passenger transport, developing aircraft designed for practical use and safer integration into urban environments.

Aviation developer E-Hawk Technology has unveiled an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that uses enclosed ducted fans instead of exposed propellers.

E-Hawk CEO Henry Cai said the enclosed propellers provided a “much safer, quieter and more urban-friendly” design.

“The takeoff and landing space is only one-tenth of the space that a traditional helicopter could take. You can take off from your parking lot or rooftop.”

E-Hawk's passenger aircraft is still in the early stages of certification.

But the company believes specialised applications could become commercially viable sooner than routine passenger services.

Cai said these applications could emerge as early as next year in specialised areas such as emergency rescue – including evacuating people from burning buildings – transporting cargo between ships and shore and low-altitude tourism as an alternative to helicopters.