China’s Nanjing Museum apologises after rare Ming dynasty painting sold illegally at auction

NANJING: One of China’s most renowned museums has apologised for mishandling donated artworks, after a rare Ming dynasty painting appeared at a private art auction in Beijing - triggering an official investigation into alleged art theft that has implicated 29 people.

The case came to light last December when Chinese media outlets reported that a rare Ming Dynasty painting, titled Spring in Jiangnan, appeared at an auction in Beijing to be sold for an estimated 88 million yuan (US $12.7 million).

The painting was one of 137 paintings donated by famed Chinese art collector Pang Zenghe.

Established in 1933, the Nanjing Museum is one of China’s largest - with more than 430,000 rare artefacts and artworks. Especially notable are its collections of Ming and Qing imperial porcelain, among the largest in the world.

The museum also played a critical role during the Japanese Occupation when rare relics were transferred to southwestern China.

FROM DONATION TO DISAPPEARANCE

Under the guidance of China’s National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA), an investigative team was set up by the Jiangsu provincial government and tasked with probing issues related to donated cultural relics.

In a statement released on Monday (Feb 9), NCHA said its investigation focused on tracing the whereabouts of five paintings donated by Pang, including the Spring in Jiangnan painting.

Pang donated 137 paintings to the museum in 1959, it added.

In the 1990s, Xu Huping, who was then the museum’s executive vice-director, failed to follow required appraisal and review procedures.

Xu later illegally authorised the transfer of Spring in Jiangnan and other paintings to the state-owned Jiangsu provincial cultural relics store for sale.