China imposes 'national security' rules on overseas investments

BEIJING: China is intensifying its scrutiny of investments overseas with broad "national security" regulations taking effect from Wednesday (Jul 1), at a time of rising tech competition with Washington.

The new rules, originally announced on Jun 1, provide authorities with a sweeping legal framework to influence flows of capital and personnel across China's borders.

Beijing sees fields such as artificial intelligence, computer chips and green technology as economically and strategically vital and has vowed to promote their domestic development.

The new measures are intended to "enhance the quality and level of outward investment", according to the provisions laid out by the State Council, China's Cabinet.

However, some investors worry they will restrict the ability of China's bustling and sprawling tech ecosystem to access global markets.

Outbound investment should adhere to the "overall national security concept", the regulations state, while aiming to "balance domestic and international considerations".

The new framework also authorises the government to conduct reviews of investments or transfers that could impact national security.

Beijing often views cross-border transactions with suspicion, with its top economic planning body striking down in April an attempt by Facebook owner Meta to acquire AI startup Manus, which was created by a company founded in China but now based in Singapore.