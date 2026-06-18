Commentary: Beijing’s crackdown on overseas investing is making Hong Kong more important, not less

LONDON: Beijing recently imposed heavy penalties on three popular investment platforms used by Chinese savers to buy foreign stocks and funds. It would be easy to conclude that China is simply tightening capital controls and making it harder for households to invest abroad.

That reading is understandable. It is also wrong.

If Beijing's goal were simply to keep Chinese savings trapped at home, why is Hong Kong enjoying its strongest market for initial public offerings in years?

The answer is that Beijing is not trying to stop capital from crossing borders. It is trying to ensure that capital crosses borders through channels it can supervise.