“Ne Zha town” in Tianjin draws crowds as film fuels cultural tourism

TIANJIN: The Ne Zha 2 hype is fuelling a cultural tourism boom in China, with Tianjin - which claims to be one of the mythical story’s prototype sites - seeing a surge in visitors.

The film features characters, such as the lotus paste vendors, who speak in Tianjin dialect. You might also notice Tianjin-style clapper talk and the traditional Chinese lute in scenes set in Chentang Pass.

Locations featuring Ne Zha-themed elements have become hotspots for visitors.

Chentangzhuang, which some fans have linked to Chentang Pass in the film - Ne Zha’s hometown and birthplace in the original myth - has seen an increase in the number of tourists.

Tianjin’s cultural and tourism sector has also introduced several Ne Zha-themed experiential routes, with a 30 per cent increase in visitor traffic, as reported by Xinhua.

A former industrial park in Tianjin’s Hexi district was revitalised to incorporate Ne Zha’s imagery with its historical architecture.

Known as “Ne Zha town”, the park features various Ne Zha murals with which visitors can take pictures. It used to be a radio factory established in 1958.