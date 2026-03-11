A ‘lobster’ that drafts reports, books flights? As AI agent OpenClaw charms China, security risks surface

BEIJING: Across Chinese social media, people are increasingly talking about “raising a lobster”- and sharing what it can do.

The unusual assistant has been drafting reports, organising emails and even booking flights, according to screenshots posted online.

The “lobster” in this case has nothing to do with seafood. It refers to OpenClaw, an open-source artificial intelligence (AI) agent, with the term a nod to its red lobster logo.

OpenClaw has swiftly emerged as one of the latest tech sensations in China, drawing interest from developers, companies and everyday users as the country pushes to harness AI across industries.

There are no official figures on how widely the tool has been adopted. But the enthusiasm has played out both online and offline, with installation tutorials circulating widely and companies organising sessions to help newcomers set up the software.

Analysts say OpenClaw’s rapid uptake reflects strong policy backing for artificial intelligence in China, alongside a tightly integrated tech ecosystem that allows new tools to spread quickly among companies, developers and users.

At the same time, regulators and security experts have warned of potential risks, with authorities reportedly moving to restrict the use of OpenClaw at government agencies and state-owned enterprises.

WHAT IS OPENCLAW?

OpenClaw is essentially an AI agent.

Unlike chatbots such as ChatGPT that primarily answer questions, AI agents are designed to carry out tasks.