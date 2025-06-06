Chinese parents, students shift overseas education focus away from US amid geopolitical tensions

SHANGHAI: As six-year-old Sunny Zhao devours his lunch of fried rice, he watches an educational cartoon about cats in English.

His mother Yoyo Zhang is right beside him, eager to help her child to master the language.

"Be it Europe, the Americas, Japan, Southeast Asia, you can use English as a form of communication,” said the Chinese national, who works as a nurse.

“English is a widely used language so I hope he can learn English well. Be it for future work, travelling, or other activities, English will always be very important,” she told CNA.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Only a small fraction of citizens in China can speak English fluently, despite students having to study it as a compulsory school subject. This means those proficient in the language will have a competitive advantage over their peers.

Hence, parents like Ms Zhang have long sought out Western English-speaking countries – especially the United States – when looking to send their children overseas for education.

But with geopolitical tensions and diplomatic upheavals in recent years, a subtle shift seems to be occurring – parents are more open to exploring options in other continents, such as Asia, for school.