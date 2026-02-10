China releases policy paper on national security in Hong Kong after Jimmy Lai sentencing

HONG KONG: China on Tuesday (Feb 10) released a policy White Paper on Hong Kong's practice of safeguarding national security to ensure stability in a volatile world, emphasising Beijing has "fundamental responsibility" for national security affairs in the city.

This White Paper was released by China's State Council, or cabinet, a day after a Hong Kong court sentenced leading China critic and former media mogul Jimmy Lai to 20 years imprisonment in a landmark foreign collusion case under the city's national security law.

Lai's sentence, the heaviest so far under a China-imposed national security law, drew international criticism from the US, Britain, Taiwan, the European Union, Japan and rights groups.

The United Nations rights chief Volker Turk "deplored" the sentence of the 78-year-old and said it was "incompatible with international law".

The White Paper said Hong Kong would continue to improve its legal system to safeguard national security.

"Hong Kong, enjoying high-standard security, is bound to overcome all risks and challenges on the journey forward, and remain as steady as a rock in a turbulent world," it read.