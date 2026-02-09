Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced to 20 years in prison

HONG KONG: Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Monday (Feb 9) in the financial hub's most high-profile national security case, amid growing calls to free the longstanding critic of the Chinese Communist Party whose health is frail.

The sentence comes after a legal saga spanning almost five years with Lai - the founder of the now-shuttered Apple Daily newspaper - after he was convicted of two counts of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces on Dec 15, and one count of publishing seditious materials. He was first arrested in August 2020.

Lai's plight has been criticised by global leaders including US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, spotlighting a years-long national security crackdown in the China-ruled Asian financial hub, following mass protests in 2019.

The 78-year-old has denied all the charges against him, saying in court he is a "political prisoner" facing persecution from Beijing.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Starmer raised the case of Lai, who holds British citizenship, in detail during a tête-à-tête with Chinese leader Xi Jinping last month in Beijing's Great Hall of the People, according to people briefed on the discussions. Britain's national security adviser, Jonathan Powell, and China's foreign minister, Wang Yi, were also present.

"I raised the case of Jimmy Lai and called for his release," Starmer told the UK parliament after his trip. "Those discussions will continue, and the foreign secretary is in touch with Mr Lai's family."

Trump too, raised Lai's case with Xi during a meeting last October. Several Western diplomats told Reuters that negotiations to free Lai would likely begin in earnest after he is sentenced, and depending on whether Lai will appeal.