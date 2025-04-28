China says on 'right side of history' in trade standoff with US

BEIJING: A top Chinese economic official on Monday (Apr 28) said Beijing was on the "right side of history" in its gruelling trade war with the United States.

Since returning to the presidency in January, US President Donald Trump has imposed 10 per cent tariffs on most US trading partners and a separate 145 per cent levy on many products from China.

Beijing has responded with 125 per cent tariffs of its own on US goods.

Speaking in Beijing at a news conference at which officials vowed greater steps to shield China's flagging economy from the impact of the standoff, senior economic planner Zhao Chenxin said Beijing was "on the right side of history".

"We firmly believe that if you are against the world and the truth, you will only isolate yourselves," Zhao said.

"Only by travelling with the world and with morality can we win the future," he added.

The United States, he said, "play cards out of thin air, bully and go back on their word", condemning Washington's "unilateralism and bullying".