Conflicting US-China talks statements add to global trade confusion

Trump told TIME magazine that talks were taking place and that Chinese President Xi Jinping had called him, an assertion he repeated to reporters as he was leaving the White House on Friday morning for Rome to attend the funeral of Pope Francis.
"China and the US are NOT having any consultation or negotiation on #tariffs," China shot back in a foreign ministry statement posted by the Chinese Embassy in the US "The U.S. should stop creating confusion."
The back-and-forth added to the substantial uncertainty surrounding the state of play over Trump's erratic tariff policy, not just around China, but also as it pertains to the dozens of countries scrambling to strike their own deals to ease the burden of the hefty import taxes he has unleashed since returning to the White House in January.
But while Trump officials including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent touted indications of swift progress, many of their counterparts were more circumspect, and finance chiefs at the IMF were heading home with renewed urgency to diminish the risks presented by the tariffs.
"I'm walking away from these meetings with a clear sense of everything that is at stake and the risks that are there for jobs, for growth, for living standards all over the world," Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe told Reuters. "The meetings here ... reminded me of why we need to leave no stone unturned in the next few weeks and months to see how we can reduce that uncertainty."
DE-ESCALATION
While clarity on whether deals are actually being struck to avoid the imposition of even steeper tariffs come early July, there were signs of some de-escalation.
China exempted some US imports from its steep tariffs as business groups said Beijing has allowed some US-made pharmaceuticals to enter the country without paying the 125 per cent duties that Beijing imposed earlier this month in response to Trump's 145 per cent tariffs on US imports.
Also, a list of 131 product categories said to be under consideration for exemptions was circulating among some businesses and trade groups. Reuters could not verify the list, which includes vaccines, chemicals and jet engines, and China has not yet communicated publicly on the issue.
Trump's administration has also in recent days signalled it is looking to defuse the tension with China, with Bessent saying both sides see the current state of play as untenable.
Meanwhile, Trump told reporters at the White House that he was very close to a deal with Japan. That is seen by analysts as a "test case" for other bilateral trade agreements, though talks could be difficult. Some expect Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Trump to announce a pact when they meet at the G7 summit in Canada in June.
Trump has argued that his thicket of trade barriers will revive US manufacturing industries that have been hollowed out by global competition.
Economists, however, broadly warn that they would lead to higher prices for US consumers and increase the risk of recession.
US stocks were on track for a weekly gain, though they are down roughly 10 per cent since Trump returned to office in January, lagging indexes in other countries, while the dollar has fallen at an unprecedented rate.
European and Asian stocks headed for a second straight week of gains on Friday and the dollar eyed its first weekly rise in more than a month, as investors took comfort from signs the US and China were prepared to pull back from their trade war. Wall Street's main indexes rose slightly as investors struggled for clarity on the US-China trade front.
In addition to the country-specific tariffs, Trump has also imposed a blanket 10 per cent tariff on all other US imports and higher duties on steel, aluminium and autos.
Trump's tariffs dominated discussions at the IMF meetings this week, where finance ministers angled for one-on-one meetings with the US treasury secretary.
Bessent characterised initial talks with South Korea as "very successful" on Thursday, which Seoul called a "good start". Further discussions are scheduled for next week.
Switzerland also said it was satisfied with its initial meeting with Bessent. The US trade office said it is "constantly engaged" with Japan and other countries, but said Trump would ultimately decide whether they would proceed.
There was little sign of tangible progress with other countries, despite the urging of IMF head Kristalina Georgieva, who warned earlier this week they could cause a severe slowdown in global growth.