Conflicting US-China talks statements add to global trade confusion

Trump also told TIME that he had made "200 deals" that would be completed within three to four weeks, though he declined to provide specifics. He said he would consider it a "total victory" if tariffs were still 20 per cent to 50 per cent a year from now.



Trump has argued that his thicket of trade barriers will revive US manufacturing industries that have been hollowed out by global competition.



Economists, however, broadly warn that they would lead to higher prices for US consumers and increase the risk of recession.



US stocks were on track for a weekly gain, though they are down roughly 10 per cent since Trump returned to office in January, lagging indexes in other countries, while the dollar has fallen at an unprecedented rate.



European and Asian stocks headed for a second straight week of gains on Friday and the dollar eyed its first weekly rise in more than a month, as investors took comfort from signs the US and China were prepared to pull back from their trade war. Wall Street's main indexes rose slightly as investors struggled for clarity on the US-China trade front.



In addition to the country-specific tariffs, Trump has also imposed a blanket 10 per cent tariff on all other US imports and higher duties on steel, aluminium and autos.