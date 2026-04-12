China should abandon threats against Taiwan, US diplomat says

TAIPEI: The top US diplomat in Taiwan said China should abandon its threats and military pressure against Taiwan and talk to the island's leaders as that would avoid misunderstandings and stabilise relations.

Raymond ​Greene, the de facto ambassador as head of the American Institute in ‌Taiwan, ⁠which handles relations in the absence of formal diplomatic ties, said the consistent US policy has been to support exchanges across the Taiwan Strait.

He was discussing the visit of Taiwan's opposition leader to China on a Taiwanese political talk show on Saturday (Apr 11).

"However, we also expect China - Beijing - to maintain open communication channels with all of Taiwan's political parties, especially the leaders elected by the Taiwanese people, in order to avoid misunderstandings and to stabilise cross-strait relations," Greene said in Mandarin.

"We further expect China to abandon threats against Taiwan or military pressure. I believe this would help ease cross-strait tensions."

China's Taiwan Affairs Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. China views Taiwan as its own territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims.

Beijing refuses to speak to Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, saying he is a "separatist", but Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of Taiwan's largest opposition party, the Kuomintang, during what she called a mission of peace to China.