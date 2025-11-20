China widens mainland access for Taiwan residents amid icy cross-Strait ties

BEIJING: China has moved to make it easier for Taiwan residents to visit the mainland by expanding access to on-arrival travel permits, even as cross-Strait tensions continue to simmer.

Effective Thursday (Nov 20), Taiwan residents can obtain these single-entry permits at 100 entry checkpoints, up from 58.

The expanded list covers land, air, rail and sea checkpoints, including those at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge, Kashgar and Khorgas in Xinjiang, and Fuyuan in Heilongjiang.

“Taiwanese compatriots can enter conveniently and safely, fully experiencing the warmth of ‘home’,” China's Taiwan Affairs Office spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian said at a press conference on Wednesday.

The entire process on site to secure the on-arrival permit, which allows stays of up to three months, will take only about 30 minutes if Taiwan residents have the necessary documents, Zhu said.

Zhu also said that China does not place any marks on travel documents for Taiwan residents and “strictly safeguards their personal information in accordance with relevant laws and regulations”.

First-time visitors from Taiwan will also have their permit application fees waived and can enjoy free entry to more than 3,000 scenic sites.

With winter arriving, Zhu also welcomed Taiwan residents to participate in ice and snow sports as well as cultural tourism activities in the northeast and northwest regions.

She added that they could also visit friends and family, sightsee and “explore their ancestral roots across various places”.

“Many Taiwanese compatriots have praised these facilitation measures and look forward to travelling around the mainland,” Zhu said.

“We will continue to create better conditions and provide better services for Taiwan compatriots coming to the mainland.”

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council has not responded to Zhu’s latest remarks.