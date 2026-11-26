BEIJING: China said on Thursday (Nov 26) it reserves the right to take "necessary measures" after Washington unveiled new tariffs that could shake the uneasy truce in the two economic giants' trade war.

Chinese commerce ministry spokesman He Yadong told a regular briefing that citing "overcapacity" as a reason to impose tariffs was a "pretext for protectionism".

"Such actions not only fail to address their own structural imbalances but also disrupt the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains, hinder industrial cooperation, drive up global inflation, harm the direct interests of businesses and consumers and pose long-term, systemic risks to global economic growth," He said.

"China urges the United States to correct its erroneous practices and return to the right track of resolving issues through dialogue and consultation," He added.

"China will closely monitor developments and reserves the right to take necessary measures to firmly defend its legitimate rights and interests."

US President Donald Trump has long criticised China's yawning trade surplus with the United States, which he has blamed for a decline in local manufacturing prowess and jobs.

After starting a second term in office last year, Trump imposed new tariffs on Chinese goods, kicking off a tit-for-tat escalation that at one point saw duties touch 145 per cent.

The trade ceasefire struck by Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in October 2025 is due to expire in January, after a two-month extension was agreed in September.

Th two men met last week at an APEC summit in Shenzhen in southern China and are due to see each other for the fourth time this year in December at a G20 summit in the United States.

The proposed new US levies target a range of trading partners including China, the European Union and Japan and range up to 20 per cent.

China is among those facing the highest 20-per cent rate, but US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the new levies were within the bounds of existing trade negotiations with Beijing.

"China understands that we're going to have some level of tariffs. This falls within that understanding," he told US broadcaster CNBC, adding that the US was offering China exemptions on around US$30 billion of goods.