Chinese travellers hit by wave of Southeast Asia flight cancellations, Singapore routes affected amid fuel crisis

SINGAPORE: Chinese holidaymakers gearing up for the upcoming May Labour Day break are facing a wave of sudden flight cancellations on routes between China and Southeast Asia, and beyond, as airlines cut back flights amid surging fuel costs driven by the escalating US-Iran conflict.

Chinese travellers took to social media to share their dashed plans and woes.

One traveller, Wang Qiang, 29, who was set to fly to Vietnam from Qingdao in eastern China on May 1, told CNA that his flight on Shandong Airlines had been cancelled with “no explanation given”.

Wang had planned to visit Hanoi and then Bangkok before flying to Guangzhou to settle his US travel visa, but has now been rebooked on a flight to Hanoi via Shanghai.

“At least the problem is solved,” he said, adding that the new flight’s timing “was actually even better”.

However, other Chinese travellers have not been as lucky as Wang.

A Xiaohongshu user with the handle Dianzi said that his upcoming flight from Chongqing to Ho Chi Minh on China Southern Airlines, originally scheduled for Apr 30, had been cancelled with “no warning”.

His return flight back to Chongqing on May 6 had also been cancelled.

“I heard that flights to Southeast Asia were cancelled due to fuel costs,” Dianzi wrote, adding that he had booked his flights two months ago, along with accommodations in Phu Quoc island.

“That’s more losses incurred,” he said.

He added that he had been informed of the cancellations on Apr 9 and while he had been able to get a full refund, other direct flights to Ho Chi Minh during the same period had soared to more than 5,000 yuan (US$733.33) - as compared to 2,200 yuan he originally paid.

“I thought only foreign airlines were affected - I totally didn’t expect domestic (Chinese) airlines to be affected too,” Dianzi said.

KEY ROUTES AFFECTED

With the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints, the war in the Middle East has become an economic crisis for Asia.

Southeast Asia is a key destination for Chinese travellers, experts said - with strong tourist flows to countries such as Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Checks by CNA showed multiple flight cancellations between China and Southeast Asian destinations since early April, including routes between Xi’an and Phuket, and Xiamen and Vientiane, the capital of Laos.

China’s flagship carrier Air China has cancelled all flights between Chengdu Fengdu International Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport from Apr 7 to Jun 30, according to Chinese news reports.