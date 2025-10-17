China urges 'equal dialogue' with US as Apple's Cook visits

BEING: China urged "equal dialogue" with the United States amid a rumbling trade war between the economic powerhouses, as Apple boss Tim Cook paid a visit to the country.

Tensions between Beijing and Washington have risen in recent weeks following Beijing's introduction of sweeping restrictions on exports in the rare earth sector.

In retaliation, US President Donald Trump announced 100 per cent tariffs to take effect from Nov 1, but a potential upcoming meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping could provide a window to walk back from the brink.

Cook, who regularly visits the key Apple market and manufacturing powerhouse, met Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao on Thursday (Oct 16), according to an official statement.

During their meeting, Wang urged Beijing and Washington to "seek solutions to problems through equal dialogue and consultation", the statement said.

Wang also said he welcomed Apple's "increased investment" in China.

The commerce ministry statement quoted Cook as saying he considered good economic relations between China and the United States as having "great significance".