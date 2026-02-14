China's Wang Yi tells EU diplomats not to blame Beijing for bloc's problems

BEIJING: China's foreign minister told his French and German counterparts that Beijing was not to blame for Europe's economic and security problems as he pushed for more cooperation at a summit in Munich, a foreign ministry statement said Saturday (Feb 14).



Wang Yi made the comments at a meeting with France's Jean-Noel Barrot and Germany's Johann Wadephul on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Friday.



He sought to promote China as a reliable partner of the European Union at a time when the bloc is trying to reduce its dependence on both Beijing and an increasingly unpredictable Washington.



"China's development is an opportunity for Europe, and Europe's challenges do not come from China," Wang said, according to the statement.



Warning that "unilateralism, protectionism, and power politics" were on the rise globally, he said he hoped Europe would "pursue a rational and pragmatic policy towards China".



"The two sides are partners, not adversaries; interdependence is not a risk; intertwined interests are not a threat; and open cooperation will not harm security."



The meeting came against the backdrop of trade tensions between the two giant economies and disputes over what the EU sees as China's support for Russia's war in Ukraine.



The EU is seeking to cut its reliance on China for strategic goods like rare earths while also rebalancing a trade relationship that sees it run a large deficit with the world's second-largest economy.



In recent years, the two sides have clashed over Chinese electric-vehicle exports, which threaten Europe's car industry and which Brussels argues are based on unfair subsidies, and Chinese tariffs on EU goods ranging from cheese to cognac.



Wang urged Germany and France to help "give a clear direction for the development of China-Europe relations".



In a separate meeting with Wadephul - also on Friday - Wang touted economic and trade cooperation as "the cornerstone of China-Germany ties", according to a foreign ministry readout.



Wang also met Britain's foreign minister Yvette Cooper, telling her that Beijing and London should "explore more potential for cooperation", while the two sides also discussed Ukraine and Iran.