Wang Yi warns against 'knee-jerk' calls for US-China decoupling

After a year of turbulence over trade and tariff policy, the United States and China have been looking to smooth relations, and Wang Yi said Beijing had been encouraged by recent remarks from the White House showing "respect for President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people".

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The United States and European countries have been increasingly concerned about their growing reliance on China for raw materials and vital parts of their manufacturing supply chains, and there have been widespread calls to reduce their dependence.

Wang Yi said some in the United States were "doing everything to attack and smear China" and there were two possible prospects for bilateral relations.

The United States could understand China reasonably and objectively and have a positive and pragmatic policy toward China, he said.

"The other prospect is seeking decoupling from China and severing supply chains and to oppose China on everything in a purely emotional, knee-jerk way," he said.

He warned that some were "trying to split Taiwan from China and stepping on China's red lines, which would very much likely push China and the United States to a conflict".

"China, on our part, wants to see the first prospect, and I believe you share the same way, but China is well prepared to address all kinds of risks," he said.