China's property giant Vanke makes fresh bid to win support for bond payment as default risk looms

China Vanke made a renewed effort to muster bondholder backing for an onshore debt repayment due this week and avoid a default after the state-backed developer's plan was rejected, rekindling concerns about the nation's crisis-hit property sector.

Vanke will hold a second meeting to determine the fate of a 2 billion yuan (US$283.56 million) note payment, a filing to the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors showed on Monday (Dec 15).

The meeting will start on Thursday and culminate with voting on Dec 22.

The latest debt crisis to hit the Chinese property sector, reeling from a destabilising liquidity squeeze since 2021, comes as data on Monday showed slowing factory output and retail sales growth, highlighting the urgent need for new growth drivers.

Vanke's move comes after bondholders rejected its first attempt to push back payment by a year, raising the risk of default for the developer. The bond tranche is due on Monday and has a five-business-day grace period.

In a separate filing made with the Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday, Vanke apologised for the "impact caused to the relevant parties by the matters relating to the rollover" of the bond payment.

"The company will communicate and negotiate honestly with all parties, study and improve the initiatives, continue to seek solutions for this tranche of bonds and safeguard the long-term common interests of all parties," it said.

Mark Dong, co-founder of Minority Asset Management in Hong Kong, said he expects bondholders to reach an agreement with Vanke to extend payment during the grace period, as "a deal is better than default."

Bondholders will bargain "to push Vanke to make its biggest effort and show the most sincerity," said Dong, who does not own Vanke bonds.