5 takeaways from China’s Central Economic Work Conference as Beijing maps its 2026 growth path

SHENZHEN: China has offered its clearest signal yet of how policymakers intend to steer growth in 2026, wrapping up its annual Central Economic Work Conference (CEWC) with a familiar message of confidence, stability and resilience, say analysts.

Held from Dec 10 to 11 in Beijing, the agenda-setting meeting - attended by the country's top leaders - took stock of the economy and laid out policy priorities for the year ahead.

Many of the commitments reaffirmed existing policy pledges such as boosting domestic demand and stabilising foreign investment, underscoring Beijing’s focus on continuity and fine-tuning rather than sweeping new measures.

At the same time, analysts say the readout offers fresh clues about where the world’s second-largest economy sees the biggest pressures - and where it believes growth can still be sustained - as it navigates a challenging domestic landscape and an uncertain external environment.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

“The main focus this year and the difference from before is more alignment with the long-term economic target rather than short-term stimulus,” Wang Dan, China director at Eurasia Group, told CNA.

Here are five key takeaways from the conference:

BANKING BIG ON EXPORTS

Exports received only a passing mention in this year’s readout, with the sole explicit reference tied to support for services exports.

Rather than signalling a reduced emphasis, analysts said the language points to exports continuing to play a central role in supporting growth.

“The whole tone of the communique shows an implicit confidence in exports,” said Wang, pointing out how the current model is “very much reliant” on exports.

“Since two years ago, exports have been essentially the only real economic driver.”

Wang said that without major fiscal or monetary stimulus, domestic demand has generated little growth in consumption and investment, despite Beijing’s efforts to boost it.