Father of Hong Kong activist sentenced to 8 months in jail under national security law

HONG KONG: A Hong Kong court on Thursday (Feb 26) sentenced the father of a wanted pro-democracy activist to eight months in prison under the city’s national security law after he attempted to terminate her insurance policy and withdraw the funds.

Kwok Yin-sang, 69, was found guilty on Feb 11 of "attempting to deal with, directly or indirectly, any funds or other financial assets or economic resources" belonging to an "absconder" under the city's national security law. He is the first person to be charged and convicted of the offence.

He is the first person in the city to be charged and convicted of the offence. He had pleaded not guilty and did not testify at the trial.

His daughter, Anna Kwok, helps lead the Washington-based advocacy group Hong Kong Democracy Council and is one of 34 overseas activists wanted by Hong Kong national security police.

She is accused of colluding with foreign forces and police have offered a bounty of HK$1 million (US$128,000) for her arrest.