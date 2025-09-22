Hong Kong airport to shut for 36 hours due to Typhoon Ragasa; 12 SIA flights cancelled

Several SIA flights have been cancelled amid Hong Kong International Airport's move to suspend all passenger flights for 36 hours from Tuesday (Sep 23) evening.

This comes as the Asian financial hub prepares for one of its strongest super typhoons in years.

Hong Kong's Airport will be closed from 8pm on Sep 23 to 8am on Sep 25, Qantas Airways said in a statement, adding that it would contact customers who are affected.

A spokesperson for Airport Authority Hong Kong said it is closely monitoring the developments regarding the super typhoon, named Ragasa, and has commenced preparations to deal with the storm. But it has not made an official announcement on the closure.

Hong Kong's Observatory said it would issue the lowest typhoon signal at noon on Monday, upgrading it to the second-highest on Monday night between 8pm and 10pm.

The weather is expected to deteriorate rapidly from Tuesday, and gale-force to storm-force winds will impact the densely populated city on Wednesday, with winds expected to reach hurricane force offshore and on high ground.

Across the city, residents started stockpiling daily necessities on Monday morning. Long queues formed at supermarkets where products like milk had already sold out, while vegetables were being sold for more than triple their normal price at fresh markets, according to Reuters witnesses.

Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific said on Monday that it expects to cancel more than 500 flights.

"Starting at 6pm tomorrow, Sep 23, Cathay Pacific's passenger flights arriving at and departing from Hong Kong International Airport will cease operations until resuming during daytime hours on Thursday," a spokeswoman for the airline said at a press conference.

In response to CNA’s queries, a Scoot spokesperson confirmed that eight upcoming flights had been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.

They are:

TR128 , operating from Singapore to Shantou on Tuesday at 2.25pm

TR129 , operating from Shantou to Singapore on Tuesday at 7.30pm

TR904 , operating from Singapore to Macau on Tuesday and Wednesday at 1.50pm

TR905 , operating from Macau to Singapore on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6.50pm

TR980 , operating from Singapore to Hong Kong on Wednesday at 2.15pm

TR981 , operating from Hong Kong to Singapore on Wednesday at 7.20pm

Scoot said that it will be contacting affected customers to reaccommodate them onto alternative flights. Affected customers can also request a full refund if they choose not to continue with their travel.

"We will continue to monitor the situation with Typhoon Ragasa and adjust our flight schedules as necessary," an airline spokesperson added.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) also told CNA that it had cancelled a number of flights to and from Hong Kong due to the adverse weather conditions.

Twelve SIA flights, including SQ898 which was due to depart from Changi Airport at 7pm on Tuesday and SQ899 which was set to leave Hong Kong for Singapore at 9.05am on Thursday, have been scrapped, according to an advisory published on the carrier's website.

Two more flights between Singapore and Shenzhen have also been axed. They are: SQ856 that was scheduled to leave for the Chinese city at 8.55pm on Tuesday and SQ857 whose departure for Changi Airport had been set at 2.15am on Wednesday.

SIA said it will be contacting affected customers to inform them of the change in flight timings. Affected customers may also request to be reaccommodated onto alternative flights or seek a full refund for the unused portion of their ticket.

"SIA will continue to monitor the situation closely and make any adjustments, as necessary," said an airline spokesperson.

The Civil Aviation Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Philippines suspended work and classes across Metro Manila and large parts of the country on Monday as Ragasa moved toward northern Luzon, threatening destructive winds and heavy rain.