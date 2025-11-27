'Could not do anything': Deadly Hong Kong fire devours homes of thousands

HONG KONG: Residents anxiously awaited news of their loved ones Thursday (Nov 27) at a temporary shelter as one of Hong Kong's deadliest fires in decades engulfed a 2,000-unit high-rise complex.

The blaze, still smouldering early Thursday, has claimed at least 44 lives, with authorities reporting hundreds more remain unaccounted for.

It started on Wednesday afternoon and was still burning in the early hours of Thursday, shocking the financial hub with some of the world's most densely populated and tallest apartment blocks.

Sounds of bamboo scaffolding burning and exploding could be heard at the site. Thick smoke billowed upward from buildings.