Amid grief, Tai Po FC return to league action after deadly Hong Kong fire

HONG KONG: Tai Po Football Club players on Thursday (Dec 4) stepped onto the field for their first domestic game since the deadly Wang Fuk Court inferno, a disaster that has plunged their home district into mourning.

The fire – Hong Kong’s deadliest in decades – tore through the residential complex in the northern Tai Po district last week, killing 159 people.

Tai Po FC’s Hong Kong Premier League clash against rivals Golik North District had originally been scheduled for last Sunday, but was postponed in the aftermath of the blaze.

While the team played an AFC Champions League Two match in Sydney the day after the tragedy, Thursday marked their first domestic appearance since the fire.

Despite the weekday afternoon kick-off, fans filled the stands at North District Sports Ground in Sheung Shui to support their teams.

Players from both sides wore black armbands, and the stadium observed a minute of silence in honour of those affected by the fire.

"I decided to apply for annual leave to come here,” Tai Po FC supporter Roy Choi told CNA at the stadium.

“I think it's too important for our fan group, our friends, and also the residents of this district of Tai Po to come and show respect, and at least to do something for this incident.”