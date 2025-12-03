Hong Kong fire death toll climbs to 159, infant among dead

HONG KONG: The death toll in Hong Kong's deadliest fire in decades has risen to 159 after all affected housing blocks have been searched, police said Wednesday (Dec 3), cautioning that the figure may not be final.

The blaze took hold last Wednesday and engulfed Wang Fuk Court in the northern Tai Po district, becoming the world's deadliest residential building fire since 1980.

"We have found 159 bodies, of whom 140 were identified on a preliminary basis," police commissioner Joe Chow told a news conference, describing the information as an "interim wrap-up" following the completion of building searches.

He said the toll may still be revised as officers had found "suspected human bones" that require forensic testing.

The dead include at least 91 women and 49 men, with the youngest victim being a one-year-old baby and the oldest 97, Chow added.

Some 30 people are still missing.

"We really want, if there are any bodies left at the scene, we can uncover it as soon as possible so that the surviving family, they can pay a final goodbye," said Chow.