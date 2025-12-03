The photo that became a symbol for Hong Kong's deadly fire

HONG KONG: It was a clear autumn afternoon with blue skies and a cool breeze as Wong set off to pick up his granddaughter from school.

The 71-year-old retiree and his wife took turns making the walk to school from their apartment complex in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district.

That Wednesday - the day a deadly fire devastated the Wang Fuk Court housing estate - it just happened to be Wong's day to go.

Soon after he left their apartment, Wong, who asked to be identified only by his surname, realised a fire had broken out at one of the towers in the complex.

By the time he returned, leaving his granddaughter behind as he fled quickly, flames were pouring out of the middle floors of the tower where he and his wife lived.

"My wife is inside," he screamed, pointing at the flames engulfing the apartment block.

A week after the tragedy, Wong's wife is still unaccounted for and is among the 30 people listed missing. At least 156 people were killed.

Wong's plight - arms raised in anguish and weeping as he stands against the backdrop of what became Hong Kong’s deadliest fire since 1948 - was captured in a Reuters photograph that went viral, becoming the emblematic frame of the disaster.